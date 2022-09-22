Arden Trust Co Sells 2,523 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $329.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.