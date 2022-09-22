Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading Down 2.3%

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.32. 173,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 195,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMC. National Bankshares set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$483.07 million and a PE ratio of -17.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.13.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.