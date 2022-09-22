Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stake Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 385.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $225.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $232.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.99.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

