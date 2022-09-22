Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $112.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

