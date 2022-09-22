AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. AT&T has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

