Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to C$4.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis traded as low as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.74. 1,754,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,196,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.57.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$518.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.29.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

