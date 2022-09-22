Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVACU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 5,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.
About Avalon Acquisition
Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon Acquisition (AVACU)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.