Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVACU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 5,460 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.