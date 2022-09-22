Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Update

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AX stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $62.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.