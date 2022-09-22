Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 94.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 304,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 163,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 447,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

