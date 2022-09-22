Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) vs. Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Head-To-Head Review

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) and Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aytu BioPharma -120.24% -41.97% -19.69% Impel Pharmaceuticals -1,949.08% -255.18% -83.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Aytu BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Impel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aytu BioPharma $65.63 million 0.19 -$58.29 million ($4.13) -0.05 Impel Pharmaceuticals $670,000.00 217.90 -$76.54 million ($4.57) -1.35

This table compares Aytu BioPharma and Impel Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aytu BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Impel Pharmaceuticals. Impel Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aytu BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aytu BioPharma and Impel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aytu BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Impel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aytu BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,643.14%. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 322.76%. Given Aytu BioPharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aytu BioPharma is more favorable than Impel Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Aytu BioPharma has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aytu BioPharma beats Impel Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older. It also provides Karbinal ER, a carbinoxamine oral suspension for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergies; Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor prescription supplements for infants and children for the treatment of fluoride deficiency; Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia. The company was formerly known as Aytu BioScience, Inc. and changed its name to Aytu Biopharma, Inc. in March 2021. Aytu Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine. The company is also developing INP105, an upper nasal formulation of olanzapine for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in autism spectrum disorder; and INP107, an upper nasal formulation of carbidopa/levodopa, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of OFF episodes in Parkinson's disease. Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

