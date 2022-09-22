Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.21. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 22,957 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $187,987.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,495,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,473.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTN. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

