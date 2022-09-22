Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.38.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

BLDP opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.76. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

