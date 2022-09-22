Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
BCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Banco de Chile Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE BCH opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.36.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
