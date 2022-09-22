Bank of America Corp DE Buys 87,438 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $175,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Loop Capital raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,403 shares of company stock worth $3,762,136. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.39.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

