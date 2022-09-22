Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $193,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 83,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 24,731 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 12.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

