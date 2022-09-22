Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $121.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 121 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.43), with a volume of 31458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.43).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Down 6.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.37. The company has a market capitalization of £528.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.75.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

