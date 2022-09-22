Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.92 and last traded at $62.02. 182,387 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 141,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens raised Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Insider Activity at Banner

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Banner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 370,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,165,000. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.