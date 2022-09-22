Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:BARC opened at GBX 167.80 ($2.03) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 158.58. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The stock has a market cap of £26.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.29.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.