Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $266,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.