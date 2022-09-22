Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $266,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
Barings BDC Price Performance
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Barings BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.57%.
About Barings BDC
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.