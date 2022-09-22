Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $581.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

