Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.41

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $25.75. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 46,576 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
