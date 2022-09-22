Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.41

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.41 and traded as high as $25.75. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 46,576 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $316.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 55,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.