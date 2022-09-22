Belo Sun Mining (OTC:BSXGF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (OTC:BSXGF – Get Rating) were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 248,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 491,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22.

About Belo Sun Mining

(Get Rating)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

Featured Stories

