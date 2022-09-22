Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Trading Up 4.5%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42). Approximately 838,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,913,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33 ($0.40).

Bens Creek Group Stock Up 4.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.59.

Get Bens Creek Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Harris bought 69,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of £25,139.52 ($30,376.41).

About Bens Creek Group

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bens Creek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bens Creek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.