Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.53

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 22845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Insider Activity at Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

