Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Insider James Gibson Acquires 22,222 Shares

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) insider James Gibson acquired 22,222 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,125 ($13.59) per share, with a total value of £249,997.50 ($302,075.28).

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 0.5 %

LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,150 ($13.90) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,327.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,361.09. Big Yellow Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,100 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.27). The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 299.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,574.17 ($19.02).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

