BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
