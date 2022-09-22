BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOLASE stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

