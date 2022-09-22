Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.97

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.97 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 8.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

