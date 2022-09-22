BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU) Shares Up 0.3%

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 2,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYMU. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

