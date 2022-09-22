Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Cormark lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00. The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 111683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.30 price target (down previously from C$3.40) on shares of Bluestone Resources in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market cap of C$77.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources ( CVE:BSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

