Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,806.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,924.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,039.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

