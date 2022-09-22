BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $32.28 and a one year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.78.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

