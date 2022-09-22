Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $35.48, but opened at $36.92. Braze shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 5,631 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 10,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 581,564 shares of company stock valued at $20,361,014 and have sold 165,848 shares valued at $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -20.28.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Braze by 8.1% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

