Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $483.90

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 483.90 ($5.85) and traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.22). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 513 ($6.20), with a volume of 7,062,959 shares changing hands.

Brewin Dolphin Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 512.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 483.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,017.65.

About Brewin Dolphin

(Get Rating)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers discretionary investment management, advisory investment management, Brewin portfolio services, model portfolio service, managed portfolio, investment fund management, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.