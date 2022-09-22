Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 129,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 65,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $5,922,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

JNJ opened at $163.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.