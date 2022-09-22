Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

BRX opened at $20.21 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.