Brokerages Set Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Price Target at $19.00

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at $32,303,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 over the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 23,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 242,475 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.