Brokerages Set Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target at $61.25

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.78.
MTDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday.
Matador Resources Stock Performance
MTDR opened at $54.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $67.78.
Matador Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.
