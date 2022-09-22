Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oxford Instruments plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Oxford Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Oxford Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

About Oxford Instruments

OXINF stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $37.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.