Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Shares Down 0.3%

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.84 and last traded at C$17.84. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.90.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.10.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.