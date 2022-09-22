Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Andrew William Shepherd Sells 402 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total transaction of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02).

Andrew William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £19,998 ($24,163.85).

Brooks Macdonald Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BRK opened at GBX 2,150 ($25.98) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,201.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,276.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,493.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83).

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

(Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.