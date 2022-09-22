Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Insider Andrew William Shepherd Sells 909 Shares of Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,200 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £19,998 ($24,163.85).

Andrew William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Andrew William Shepherd sold 402 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($25.68), for a total transaction of £8,542.50 ($10,322.02).

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,150 ($25.98) on Thursday. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,800 ($33.83). The company has a market capitalization of £348.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,493.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,201.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,276.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Brooks Macdonald Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.54) dividend. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

BRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Featured Articles

