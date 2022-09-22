Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 368 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $328.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.61.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.