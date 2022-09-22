Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.23.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.