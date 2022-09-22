Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,595,000 after purchasing an additional 64,284 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 334,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $67.97.

