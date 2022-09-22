Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.07 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93.

