Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 2.5 %

FISV opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average of $99.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.