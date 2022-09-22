Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52.

