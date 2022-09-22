Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $47.24 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.