Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) by 168.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,641 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.91 on Thursday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.77.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,548,807 shares of company stock worth $4,121,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

