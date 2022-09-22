Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.